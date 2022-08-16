Citadel Pacific at White Beach 2022

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) Aug. 16 at White Beach Naval Facility. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

