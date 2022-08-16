Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Pacific at White Beach 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    Citadel Pacific at White Beach 2022

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) Aug. 16 at White Beach Naval Facility. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

