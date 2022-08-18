Master Sgt. Jenelle Castillero, U.S. Army Pacific color guard non-commissioned officer in charge, leads the color guard at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 18, 2022. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Runyon)

Date Taken: 08.18.2022
This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony, by SPC Mason Runyon