YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2022) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and members of Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) participate in a firefighting drill at Pier 6 onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 00:29 Photo ID: 7377689 VIRIN: 220819-N-OC881-1111 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.79 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Sailors conduct fire drill with base firefighters [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.