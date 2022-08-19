Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Sailors conduct fire drill with base firefighters [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Dewey Sailors conduct fire drill with base firefighters

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2022) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and members of Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) participate in a firefighting drill at Pier 6 onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 00:29
    Photo ID: 7377687
    VIRIN: 220819-N-OC881-1077
    Resolution: 5148x7436
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Drill
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

