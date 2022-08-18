2022 Warrior Games

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Jones takes a hydration break after a cycling training session, Aug 18, 2022, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Jones and Team Army will be participating in the Department of Defense Warrior Games from Aug. 19-28. The DoD Warrior Games are hosted by the U.S. Army. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization in a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

