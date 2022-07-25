Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, fly the American flag as they perform a demonstration above the crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days arena as part of the Military Appreciation Monday grand entry on July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:57 Photo ID: 7377397 VIRIN: 220725-Z-KB070-0503 Resolution: 8104x5403 Size: 3.57 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Leap Frogs drop in at Cheyenne Frontier Days [Image 25 of 25], by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.