Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, fly the American flag as they perform a demonstration above the crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days arena as part of the Military Appreciation Monday grand entry on July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7377393
|VIRIN:
|220725-Z-KB070-0323
|Resolution:
|8104x5403
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Leap Frogs drop in at Cheyenne Frontier Days [Image 25 of 25], by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
