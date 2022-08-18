Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 11 of 11]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Cmrd. Thomas Shu, a critical care flight nurse with Navy medical Readiness and Training Battalion Portsmouth, speaks with a reporter with News 5 WCYB during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 18, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 17:09
    VIRIN: 220818-F-DV652-1021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    AFRC
    JBMDL
    Appalachian Care
    514 AMW

