Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

U.S. Navy Hospitalman 1st Class Jennifer Digirolamo, a corpsman with Navy medical Readiness and Training Battalion Portsmouth, helps a patient choose an eyewear frame during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 18, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

