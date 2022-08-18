U.S. Navy Cmrd. Michael Patterson, a dentist with the Marine Corps Reserve 4th Dental Battalion, Hospitalman 2nd Class Neil Copobres, a corpsman with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anna Martinez, a dental technician with the Rhode Island Medical Readiness Detachment, conduct a dental examination during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 18, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 17:10 Photo ID: 7377257 VIRIN: 220818-F-DV652-1004 Resolution: 4663x3109 Size: 8.62 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.