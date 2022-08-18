U.S. Navy Cmrd. Thomas Shu, a critical care flight nurse with Navy medical Readiness and Training Battalion Portsmouth, provides a volunteer with a newly made pair of eyewear during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 18, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 17:10 Photo ID: 7377254 VIRIN: 220818-F-DV652-1012 Resolution: 4568x3045 Size: 8.34 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.