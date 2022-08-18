Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

U.S. Navy Lt. Annitta Martinez, a clinical care nurse with Navy Medical Readiness and Training Battalion, Detachment Sacramento, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Monica Hanson, a medical technician with the 932nd Airlift Wing, 932nd Medical Squadron, triage a patient during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 18, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

