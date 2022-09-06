Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division biochemist Erica Borgers Klonkowski talks about her educational journey and career path in front of a group of students during the Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor’s School program, June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7377025
|VIRIN:
|220610-N-DE005-0006
|Resolution:
|3000x1975
|Size:
|1004.45 KB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor's School 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Dahlgren Division STEM Outreach Team Encourages High School Students to become Critical Thinkers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT