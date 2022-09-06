Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor's School 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor's School 2022

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division mathematician Robert Taft talks about his educational journey and career path in front of a group of students during the Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor’s School, June 9.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fredericksburg Regional Summer Governor's School 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

