2022 Warrior Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) A member of Team Marine Corps practices cycling the day before the opening ceremony for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 18, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (DoD Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

