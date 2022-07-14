Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Fort Bragg military working dogs find new forever homes [Image 1 of 4]

    Retired Fort Bragg military working dogs find new forever homes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Retirement gifts await Jerry, Zita and Alex at their retirement ceremony hosted by the 550th Military Police Detachment, July 14. Alongside their adopted families, MWDs Alex, Jerry, and Zita were honored for their unwavering dedication throughout their military career and individual accomplishments during their journey as a police dog.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, Retired Fort Bragg military working dogs find new forever homes [Image 4 of 4], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People
    Readiness
    Military Police

