Retired Fort Bragg military working dogs find new forever homes

Retirement gifts await Jerry, Zita and Alex at their retirement ceremony hosted by the 550th Military Police Detachment, July 14. Alongside their adopted families, MWDs Alex, Jerry, and Zita were honored for their unwavering dedication throughout their military career and individual accomplishments during their journey as a police dog.

(U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.14.2022 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US