Behavioral health providers and school administrators discuss school based behavioral health services on Aug. 17 at North Polk Elementary School. Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is partnering with the Vernon Parish School board to provide a program that will increase access to behavioral health care for military children at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
(Pictured from left: Christina Heather, assistant principal, Brandy Sanders, principal of North Polk Elementary School, Tiffany Franklin-Koch, school liaison officer, JRTC and Fort Polk, Allison Hannah, licensed clinical social worker and Dr. Dr. Patricia Cornelious, chief of child, adolescent and family behavioral health services for BJACH.)
BJACH launches school based behavioral health services in Vernon Parish
