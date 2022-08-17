Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH launches school based behavioral health services in Vernon Parish

    BJACH launches school based behavioral health services in Vernon Parish

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is partnering with the Vernon Parish School board to provide school based behavioral health services to North Polk and Parkway Elementary Schools beginning next week for the upcoming school year. The program will increase access to behavioral health care for military children at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
    (Pictured from left: Christina Heather, assistant principal and Brandy Sanders, principal of North Polk Elementary School, Tiffany Franklin-Koch, school liaison officer for JRTC and Fort Polk, Allison Hannah, licensed clinical social worker and Dr. Dr. Patricia Cornelious, chief of child, adolescent and family behavioral health services for BJACH.)

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    BJACH
    Army Medicine
    Fort Polk
    Vernon Parish

