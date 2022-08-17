Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is partnering with the Vernon Parish School board to provide school based behavioral health services to North Polk and Parkway Elementary Schools beginning next week for the upcoming school year. The program will increase access to behavioral health care for military children at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

(Pictured from left: Christina Heather, assistant principal and Brandy Sanders, principal of North Polk Elementary School, Tiffany Franklin-Koch, school liaison officer for JRTC and Fort Polk, Allison Hannah, licensed clinical social worker and Dr. Dr. Patricia Cornelious, chief of child, adolescent and family behavioral health services for BJACH.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:00 Photo ID: 7376645 VIRIN: 220818-A-GR633-1001 Resolution: 1965x1964 Size: 0 B Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BJACH launches school based behavioral health services in Vernon Parish [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.