Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes a community partner on a tandem jump in Ottawa, Illinois on 17 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in town conducting tandems ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7376374 VIRIN: 220817-A-id671-469 Resolution: 3558x2372 Size: 4.9 MB Location: OTTAWA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team visits Illinois for tandem event ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.