Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes a community partner on a tandem jump in Ottawa, Illinois on 17 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in town conducting tandems ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7376374
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-id671-469
|Resolution:
|3558x2372
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|OTTAWA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team visits Illinois for tandem event ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT