    USS Cole Daily Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Cole Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Stachyra 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    220816-N-CS075-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 16, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Randy Johnson, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 16, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7376370
    VIRIN: 220816-N-CS075-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 611.24 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

