USS Cole Daily Operations

220816-N-CS075-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 16, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Randy Johnson, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 16, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

