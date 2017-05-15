220816-N-CS075-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 16, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Randy Johnson, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 16, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)
This work, USS Cole Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
