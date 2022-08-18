Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9]

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Sgt. Benjamin Miller provides medical care during the mystery event of AMC’s Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., August 14-17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7376294
    VIRIN: 220818-A-UU580-0010
    Resolution: 5862x4396
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amcbwc22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT