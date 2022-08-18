A Soldier prepares for the NBC chamber during AMC's Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., August 14-17
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7376292
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UU580-0012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
