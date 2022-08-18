Spc. Matthew Ruiz navigates the stress shoot event of AMC's Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., August 14-17.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7376291
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UU580-0009
|Resolution:
|5748x4168
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT