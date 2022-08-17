An EC-37B Compass Call parks after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems to restrict battlespace coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7376231
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-BS488-0022
|Resolution:
|4728x3146
|Size:
|950.45 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EC-37B [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
