    South Haven, Michigan

    06.18.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will place South Haven harbor dredge material near-shore to nourish South Beach August 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 10:02
    Location: SOUTH HAVEN, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Haven, Michigan, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers to begin dredging, beach nourishment in South Haven

    Michigan
    USACE
    Dredging
    South Haven
    Beach Nourishment
    Detroit District

