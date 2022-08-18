220818-N-IL330-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) – Sailors conducts a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 18, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 09:13
|Photo ID:
|7376017
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-IL330-1098
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|988.48 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT