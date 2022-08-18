Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220818-N-IL330-1099 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 18, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:13
    Photo ID: 7376016
    VIRIN: 220818-N-IL330-1099
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 808.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT