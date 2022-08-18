220818-N-IL330-1096 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 18, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:13 Photo ID: 7376015 VIRIN: 220818-N-IL330-1096 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 770.62 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.