    202nd RED HORSE Airmen train to defend [Image 6 of 8]

    202nd RED HORSE Airmen train to defend

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or RED HORSE, conduct Force Protection training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, Aug. 13-14, 2022. Force Protection training provides tactics to respond to threat actions, provide unit security and individual protective measures in a training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    202nd RED HORSE

