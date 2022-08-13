202nd RED HORSE Airmen train to defend

U.S. Airmen from the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or RED HORSE, conduct Force Protection training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, Aug. 13-14, 2022. Force Protection training provides tactics to respond to threat actions, provide unit security and individual protective measures in a training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

