    LRMC host International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course to Europe allied nations [Image 1 of 4]

    RP, GERMANY

    08.11.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A U.S. Army paramedic (left) trains to assess a casualty at the point of injury and applies a tourniquet to stop hemorrhaging on a simulated casualty, while a German Polizei paramedic prepares a patient transport during the International Trauma Combat Casualty Care (ITC3) course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Aug. 11. The ITC3 course, which included nearly 30 Service Members and paramedics from German Police Force (Polizei) from five nations, offered unit-level healthcare providers life-saving instruction to increase survivability at the point of injury and standardize battlefield care.

    This work, LRMC host International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course to Europe allied nations [Image 4 of 4], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

