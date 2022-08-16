2022 Warrior Games

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Arthur and veteran Matthew Holcraft receive instructions upon arrival at the Shades of Green hotel, Orlando, Florida during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 16, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games will be conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and Women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Quince Lanford)

