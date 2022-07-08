U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antwun Cotton (left) and Senior Airman Douglas Restrepo, 700th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, pose for a photo aboard a Missouri Air National Guard C-130 Hercules on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 04:59 Photo ID: 7375684 VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1126 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.62 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine [Image 17 of 17], by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.