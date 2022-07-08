Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine [Image 15 of 17]

    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.07.2022

    Photo by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antwun Cotton (left) and Senior Airman Douglas Restrepo, 700th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, pose for a photo aboard a Missouri Air National Guard C-130 Hercules on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 04:59
    Photo ID: 7375684
    VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1126
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine [Image 17 of 17], by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine
    521st AMOW, 86th AW execute movement of aid to Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721st APS
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT