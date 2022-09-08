Joint Fires Observers conduct joint training at Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jadin Salazar, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade demonstrates the use of the Laser Target Locator Module II to Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Guerrero, JFO, 134th Field Artillery Regiment during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan on August 9, 2022. Salazar conducted an impromptu familiarization class on the LTM 2 for 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and Taiwanese Soldiers. The LTLM 2 addresses a high-priority capability gap for a lightweight, target locator that allows the dismounted Soldier to ascertain exact positions of interest quickly and accurately for target acquisition.

