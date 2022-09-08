Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Fires Observers conduct joint training at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Fires Observers conduct joint training at Northern Strike 22-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jadin Salazar, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade demonstrates the use of the Laser Target Locator Module II to Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Guerrero, JFO, 134th Field Artillery Regiment during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan on August 9, 2022. Salazar conducted an impromptu familiarization class on the LTM 2 for 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and Taiwanese Soldiers. The LTLM 2 addresses a high-priority capability gap for a lightweight, target locator that allows the dismounted Soldier to ascertain exact positions of interest quickly and accurately for target acquisition.

    This work, Joint Fires Observers conduct joint training at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Fire Support Team
    Observer Coach Trainer
    Northern Strike
    Operations Group Wolf

