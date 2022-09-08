Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 2 of 5]

    Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jadin Salazar, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts a familiarization class on the Laser Target Locator Module II for 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and Taiwanese Soldiers August 9, 2022 during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The LTLM 2 addresses a high-priority capability gap for a lightweight, target locator that allows the dismounted Soldier to ascertain exact positions of interest quickly and accurately for target acquisition.

    This work, Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Fire Support Team
    Observer Coach Trainer
    Northern Strike
    Operations Group Wolf

