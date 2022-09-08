Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jadin Salazar, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts a familiarization class on the Laser Target Locator Module II for 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and Taiwanese Soldiers August 9, 2022 during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The LTLM 2 addresses a high-priority capability gap for a lightweight, target locator that allows the dismounted Soldier to ascertain exact positions of interest quickly and accurately for target acquisition.

