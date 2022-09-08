U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jadin Salazar, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts a familiarization class on the Laser Target Locator Module II for 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and Taiwanese Soldiers August 9, 2022 during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The LTLM 2 addresses a high-priority capability gap for a lightweight, target locator that allows the dismounted Soldier to ascertain exact positions of interest quickly and accurately for target acquisition.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7375375
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-RF672-006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT