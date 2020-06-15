ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2022) Jack Stanfield, Team Marine Corps, walks up to receive his gear for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 17, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 19:09 Photo ID: 7375290 VIRIN: 200615-M-WJ192-007 Resolution: 1823x3083 Size: 2.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.