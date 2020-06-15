Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 9]

    2022 Warrior Games

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2022) Team Marine Corps members greet each other for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 17, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7375286
    VIRIN: 200615-M-WJ192-003
    Resolution: 1804x2877
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FL, US
    This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

