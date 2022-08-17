2022 Warrior Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2022) Team Marine Corps gathers together at the Shades of Green resort for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 17, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Albert Juarez)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022
Location: FL, US