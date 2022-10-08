Nathan Alford (Left), engineer technician and construction representative in the Nashville District’s Eastern Tennessee Resident Office in Knoxville; and Will Mullins, project superintendent for Valiant Construction; observe a mockup of a columbarium unit at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2022. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 10:36
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, TN, US
This work, Nashville District constructing Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS
Nashville District constructing Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion
