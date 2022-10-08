Nathan Alford (Left), engineer technician and construction representative in the Nashville District’s Eastern Tennessee Resident Office in Knoxville; and Will Mullins, project superintendent for Valiant Construction; observe a mockup of a columbarium unit at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2022. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:36 Photo ID: 7374182 VIRIN: 220810-A-EO110-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 24.21 MB Location: JOHNSON CITY, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville District constructing Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.