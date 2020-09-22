Command Master Chief Mistie Marcucci enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1995. She attended Recruit Training at Great Lakes, IL with immediate follow on orders to Yeoman “A” school in Meridian, MS.



Her duty assignments consist of Commander, Submarine Squadron TWO, Groton, CT; Naval Air Station Souda Bay Crete, GR; Commander U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/Fifth Fleet Bahrain, Helicopter Combat Support Squadron THREE, North Island, CA; USS Boxer (LHD 4) homeported in San Diego, CA; Assault Craft Unit FIVE Camp Pendleton, CA; Chief of Naval Personnel in Arlington, VA; Commander Undersea Surveillance in Virginia Beach, VA; Military Entrance Processing Station Pittsburgh, PA; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, and Navy Recruiting Command Region Central.



She is a graduate of the following: U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (2008) and the Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat course (2016). She holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Maryland and a Master’s of Science in counseling/therapy from Capella University.



Master Chief Marcucci’s warfare qualifications include Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and Air Warfare. Her personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (5 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (6 awards), Good Conduct Medal (8 awards), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and various unit and campaign awards.



She assumed the duties as the Command Master Chief of Navy Recruiting Region West in April 2022. She currently resides in the Millington, TN area with her husband and two of their four children.

