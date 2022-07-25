Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID and the Ministry of Local Government co-hosted the first conference for Libya's women municipal council members, with 90 participants from among ministerial officials and women municipal council members.

    USAID and the Ministry of Local Government co-hosted the first conference for Libya’s women municipal council members, with 90 participants from among ministerial officials and women municipal council members.

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    07.25.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID and the Ministry of Local Government co-hosted the first conference for Libya’s women municipal council members, with 90 participants from among ministerial officials and women municipal council members. Tripoli

    USAID and the Ministry of Local Government co-hosted the first conference for Libya’s women municipal council members, with 90 participants from among ministerial officials and women municipal council members.
    USAID and the Ministry of Local Government co-hosted the first conference for Libya’s women municipal council members, with 90 participants from among ministerial officials and women municipal council members.

    Libya

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Government
    Women’s Empowerment
    Libya

