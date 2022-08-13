Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 9 of 15]

    Frank Cable Arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) - Chief Gunner’s Mate Peter Lussier, from Wausau, Wisconsin, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Frank Toeran, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, both assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stand watch as the ship transits to Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patrol
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Subic Bay Philippines
    free and open Indo-Pacific

