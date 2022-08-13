Frank Cable Arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ryne Francis, from Carver, Minnesota, Torpedoman 1st Class Rob Hollister, from Camarillo, California, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Frank Toeran, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, all assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) stand watch as the ship transits to Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

