Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training [Image 26 of 26]

    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220806-N-AO868-1038 ADRIATIC SEA (August 6, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st class Karohn Walton, from Montgomery, Alabama, gives training to Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nhan Le, center, from Saigon, Vietnam, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Giovvanni Villabos, from Los Angeles, during an engineering training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Adriatic Sea, August 6, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 07:47
    Photo ID: 7373843
    VIRIN: 220806-N-AO868-1038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training [Image 26 of 26], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boatswain’s Mate Conduct Maintenance
    Boatswain’s Mate Conduct Maintenance
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto Damage Control Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts Engineering Training
    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea
    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea
    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea
    USS San Jacinto repaints refueling station
    USS San Jacinto repaints refueling station
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training
    USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS San Jacinto
    Adriatic Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT