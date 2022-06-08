USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training

220806-N-AO868-1018 ADRIATIC SEA (August 6, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd class Cameron Zenor, from Orlando, Florida climbs down a ladder well during an engineering training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Adriatic Sea, August 6, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

Date Taken: 08.06.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 Photo ID: 7373839 Location: ADRIATIC SEA by SR Conner Foy