220805-SV075-1170

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 5, 2022) – Ensign Joshua Cannon, a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Sailor, prepares to cut his celebratory cake after his commissioning ceremony at the base gym Aug. 5, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karri Langerman)

