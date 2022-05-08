Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karri Langerman 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 5, 2022) – Ensign Joshua Cannon, a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Sailor, prepares to cut his celebratory cake after his commissioning ceremony at the base gym Aug. 5, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karri Langerman)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 06:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220805-SV075-1170 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    220805-N-SV071-1171
    NSA Souda Bay Commissioning Ceremony

    officer
    commissioning ceremony
    NSA Souda Bay

