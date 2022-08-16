Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts Table 3-6, Combat Marksmanship Range [Image 22 of 25]

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts Table 3-6, Combat Marksmanship Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Posey, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M16A4 service rifle during a table three through six and combat marksmanship program range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. The purpose of the range was to improve the battalion's organic combat marksmanship capabilities and to train the core position safety officers for subsequent company ranges. 3rd MLG based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 03:00
    Photo ID: 7373668
    VIRIN: 220816-M-RF870-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.95 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts Table 3-6, Combat Marksmanship Range [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4
    Marksman
    M9 Pistol
    Rifle
    M16A4
    3rd Maintenance Battalion

