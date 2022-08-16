3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts Table 3-6, Combat Marksmanship Range

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Rogers, a combat engineer officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, waits to shoot during a table three through six and combat marksmanship program range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. The purpose of the range was to improve the battalion's organic combat marksmanship capabilities and to train the core position safety officers for subsequent company ranges. 3rd MLG based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

