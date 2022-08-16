Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army veteran Jason Smith takes a break after in-processing, August 16, during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 16 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7373525
    VIRIN: 220816-A-TJ752-1966
    Resolution: 2855x2133
    Size: 921.83 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    ARCP
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

